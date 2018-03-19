News » Product » UK launch for composite roof tiles » published 19 Mar 2018
UK launch for composite roof tiles
A Canadian-made composite roofing slate is being launched in the UK market.
Enviroshake claims that its Enviroslate composite roofing tiles offer ‘the look of natural slate at half of the installed cost’.
Enviroshake has been making composite roof tiles in Canada since 1998 and is now looking to spread from the North American market to the UK and Ireland.
The Enviroslate is sold with a lifetime warranty for residential projects and a 50-year warranty for commercial projects.
Enviroshake will be exhibiting at the National Homebuilding & Renovating Show at the NEC, Birmingham, 22-25 March 2018.
This article was published on 19 Mar 2018 (last updated on 19 Mar 2018).