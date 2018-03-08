News » UK » Urban & Civic adds Aylesbury site for housing » published 8 Mar 2018
Urban & Civic adds Aylesbury site for housing
Developer Urban & Civic has bought a 785-acre greenfield site in Aylesbury Vale, Buckinghamshire, for a huge housing development.
Urban & Civic has exchanged contracts with Claydon Estate on a conditional agreement for the site, which is considered an area of nationally strategic importance.
The Aylesbury Vale site adjoins the new High Speed 2 (HS2) depot where the HS2 line will meet the proposed Varsity rail line, within the Cambridge-Milton Keynes-Oxford corridor, a priority area identified by the National Infrastructure Commission for new housing delivery.
Urban & Civic's strategy is to act as master developer, preparing land for later development by house-builders ore other development companies. It owns or has stewardship of more than 5,500 acres across seven sites in and around Cambridge, Calvert, Corby, Huntingdon, Newark, Rugby and St Neots. In aggregate, these sites are expected to result in 34,500 new homes, seven million square feet of business space and at least 20 new schools over the next 15 years or so.
