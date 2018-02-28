Urban Splash pays £1 for SIG’s modular building arm

Building products group SIG has agreed terms to sell its loss-making modular offsite construction business, SIG Building Systems, to housing developer Urban Splash.

Urban Splash Modular was incorporated as a subsidiary of Urban Splash Holdings last month as the company seeks to push modular housing.

SIG supplied Urban Splash with modules for a 44-unit housing development in New Islington, Manchester, in 2016. Fully fitted modules complete with bathrooms, kitchens and even curtains were made in SIG’s factory in the Midlands and then moved on low loaders to the site in Manchester.

Urban Splash is paying a nominal £1 for SIG Building Systems. In the year ended 31st December 2016, Building Systems reported sales of £9.2m and made a loss before tax of £5.7m. Gross assets (before write down to recoverable amounts) transferred on the sale are valued at £4.5m.

SIG expects to incur an associated exceptional charge in 2017 of approximately £7.9m relating to the divestment.

For SIG, the sale is part of a reorganisation begun by the new management team in November 2017. Following the closure of Metechno in 2017 and the sale of Building Systems, SIG's only remaining offsite construction business is RoofSpace, a panelised room-in-roof manufacturer.

In addition to the sale of Building Systems, earlier this month SIG sold GRM, a small manufacturer of phenolic pipe insulation serving UK industrial and HVAC markets, to a subsidiary of Kingspan for an undisclosed sum.