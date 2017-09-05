News » Plant » US distribution for British edge protection system » published 5 Sep 2017
US distribution for British edge protection system
Rapid–EPS, a UK producer of edge protection systems, has got itself representation in the US market.
Rapid–EPS has signed a five-year distribution deal with Aluma Systems North American Forming & Shoring. Aluma Systems will be the exclusive distribution partner for the Rapid Edge Protection System in the USA.
Yorkshire-based Rapid-EPS was founded in 2011 by David Brine and Peter Hewson who developed the concept of making an edge protection system with a telescopic post. It now operates from a 50,000 square foot factory and warehouse in Leeds and has 50 staff.
David Brine said: “We are excited to enter into this agreement with the leading commercial access, forming and shoring company in the United States. The values of the two companies are closely aligned and, working together, we believe we will be able to provide the highest quality and most cost- effective edge protection on jobsites across the United States.
“As well as establishing ourselves as the largest manufacturer of edge protection in the UK, we have also secured an international reputation based on the unique design of our products. From the beginning, we have really focused on growing the business through export and our systems are now available around the world, from Dubai, Canada and Australia to Japan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Export now accounts for 40% of sales and the US market in particular offers great potential.”
Sol Solomou, president of Americas Forming & Shoring for Aluma Systems, said: “We believe that a strong partnership between Rapid–EPS and Aluma will add value to our customer base. Engineered edge protection systems are increasingly recognised by the construction industry as a cost-effective means to improve job site safety. Combining Rapid–EPS edge protection with commercial access, forming and shoring products and labour services, Aluma will be able to offer even more comprehensive and complete solutions to our customer base.”
