Utilities contract awarded for £250m Clydebank regeneration

Utilities firm Energetics has been contracted to install the utility infrastructure for the £250m Queens Quay regeneration project on the site of the former John Brown shipyard in Clydebank.

The mixed-use development includes a new energy centre for a district heating network

The Queens Quay site is owned by Clydeside Regeneration Limited (CRL) with West Dunbartonshire Council (WDC) providing significant funding. Dawn Urban Regeneration is CRL’s development partner.

Paul O’Donnell of Dawn Urban Regeneration said: “The appointment of Energetics is another significant step forward in the regeneration of Queens Quay. It follows on from the appointment of our marine works contractor, George Leslie, who is undertaking all marine works associated with the basin and river frontage including creation of an esplanade that will give the public access to the river.”

Energetics is start working in the first quarter of 2018, with the construction of the energy centre also expected to commence in Q1 following the completion of the contractor tender process. Works for a new £15m care home and £25m health centre start in the summer.

On completion of the care home and health centre, the housing, retail and leisure elements of the project will follow and will add to the existing facilities at Queens Quay, which already include West Dunbartonshire Council offices and a £23.5m leisure centre that opened last year.