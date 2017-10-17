Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » Utranazz signs distribution deal with Turbosol » published 17 Oct 2017

Utranazz signs distribution deal with Turbosol

Concrete equipment specialist Utranazz has secured exclusive UK and Ireland distribution rights for Italian manufacturer Turbosol’s portfolio of concrete, screed and mortar products.

Turbosol concrete pump Above: Turbosol concrete pump

As part of the agreement, Utranazz is working with Turbosol to develop a new range of small output concrete trailer pumps, which will only be available in the UK.

Utranazz will have exclusive UK distribution rights for Turbosol’s complete product range of pumps and mixers, which are designed for common and special mortars, screeds, ready-mixed plasters, concrete and shotcrete.

Utranazz commercial director Will Harris said: “A move into the screed and mortar market forms part of Utranazz’s ongoing strategic product development and demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with a complete range of concrete products.”  

Alessandro Cagnato of Turbosol added: “We are very pleased to welcome Utranazz as our UK distributor. With their knowledge and reputation in the construction industry, they are a great choice of partner to help bring our products to market in the UK”

 

 

This article was published on 17 Oct 2017 (last updated on 17 Oct 2017).

