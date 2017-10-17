Utranazz signs distribution deal with Turbosol

Concrete equipment specialist Utranazz has secured exclusive UK and Ireland distribution rights for Italian manufacturer Turbosol’s portfolio of concrete, screed and mortar products.

As part of the agreement, Utranazz is working with Turbosol to develop a new range of small output concrete trailer pumps, which will only be available in the UK.

Utranazz will have exclusive UK distribution rights for Turbosol’s complete product range of pumps and mixers, which are designed for common and special mortars, screeds, ready-mixed plasters, concrete and shotcrete.

Utranazz commercial director Will Harris said: “A move into the screed and mortar market forms part of Utranazz’s ongoing strategic product development and demonstrates our commitment to providing customers with a complete range of concrete products.”

Alessandro Cagnato of Turbosol added: “We are very pleased to welcome Utranazz as our UK distributor. With their knowledge and reputation in the construction industry, they are a great choice of partner to help bring our products to market in the UK”