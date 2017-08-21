Van Oord to build offshore windfarm

Van Oord has been awarded the construction contract for the Deutsche Bucht offshore windfarm.

The Deutsche Bucht offshore wind farm is located in the German Bight, 95km northwest of the island of Borkum. Van Oord has won the ‘balance of plant’ contract, which consists of the design, engineering, procurement, construction and installation of the foundations, inter array cables and offshore high voltage station, and the transportation of the wind turbines.

The announcement of Van Oord's appointment follows financial close of Northland Power’s 252MW windfarm. The project was originally developed by Highland Group Holdings Ltd.

Van Oord will deploy amongst others its offshore installation vessel Aeolus, and cable-laying vessel Nexus. The offshore installation is envisaged to start in the second half of 2018, with Deutsche Bucht coming into operation by the end of 2019.

The offshore wind farm will consist of 31 wind turbines and will have a rated power of 252MW - enough to provide energy for more than 178,000 homes.

John Brace, chief executive officer of Northland Power: 'We had a great experience working with Van Oord on our Gemini wind farm. Van Oord is one of the world’s leading contractors in offshore construction, and we have developed a very strong and collaborative relationship.”