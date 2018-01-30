Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue January 30 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Van renewal for Bateman Groundworks » published 30 Jan 2018

Van renewal for Bateman Groundworks

Bateman Groundworks has invested £470,000 in a fleet of 45 new Renault Kangoo vans.

Bateman Groundworks md Jason Ramsey, left, and Holden Renault business manager Terry Smith Above: Bateman Groundworks md Jason Ramsey, left, and Holden Renault business manager Terry Smith

The van fleet renewal comes just months after the company spent £1.2m on new construction plant.

The new vehicles replace 30 old Kangoo vans and join the 10 remaining on the road, expanding Bateman’s fleet to 55, working between the company’s 12 sites for its house-building clients and its head office near Norwich.

Managing director Jason Ramsey said 2017 had been a ‘tremendous year’ for the company with record new business and staff numbers rising to 181.

The vans were supplied by Norwich motor dealer Holden Renault.

 

 

 

Further Images

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 30 Jan 2018 (last updated on 30 Jan 2018).

More News Channels