Van renewal for Bateman Groundworks

Bateman Groundworks has invested £470,000 in a fleet of 45 new Renault Kangoo vans.

The van fleet renewal comes just months after the company spent £1.2m on new construction plant.

The new vehicles replace 30 old Kangoo vans and join the 10 remaining on the road, expanding Bateman’s fleet to 55, working between the company’s 12 sites for its house-building clients and its head office near Norwich.

Managing director Jason Ramsey said 2017 had been a ‘tremendous year’ for the company with record new business and staff numbers rising to 181.

The vans were supplied by Norwich motor dealer Holden Renault.

Further Images