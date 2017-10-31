Versatile joins Mecalac network

Mecalac (previously Terex GB) has added Kent-based Versatile Equipment to its UK distributor network.

Based in Borough Green, Kent, Versatile Equipment boasts one of the country’s largest rental fleets of skid steer loaders. Through Mecalac, it will expand its equipment sale offer to backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers.

Business manager Barry Gass said: “Since establishing the business back in 2003, we have continued to expand in line with increasing demand from customers across the region. With operators now looking towards the next generation of compact site equipment, partnering with Mecalac will help us to provide state-of-the-art solutions and continue to delight our customers.

“Alongside a market-leading site dumper portfolio, the manufacturer’s highly acclaimed backhoe loader and compaction roller ranges will prove popular. The coming months will be an exciting period for Versatile Equipment and this agreement will play a driving role.”