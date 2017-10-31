Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Versatile joins Mecalac network » published 31 Oct 2017

Versatile joins Mecalac network

Mecalac (previously Terex GB) has added Kent-based Versatile Equipment to its UK distributor network.

Versatile Equipment is now a Mecalac dealer Above: Versatile Equipment is now a Mecalac dealer

Based in Borough Green, Kent, Versatile Equipment boasts one of the country’s largest rental fleets of skid steer loaders. Through Mecalac, it will expand its equipment sale offer to backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers.

Business manager Barry Gass said: “Since establishing the business back in 2003, we have continued to expand in line with increasing demand from customers across the region. With operators now looking towards the next generation of compact site equipment, partnering with Mecalac will help us to provide state-of-the-art solutions and continue to delight our customers.

“Alongside a market-leading site dumper portfolio, the manufacturer’s highly acclaimed backhoe loader and compaction roller ranges will prove popular. The coming months will be an exciting period for Versatile Equipment and this agreement will play a driving role.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 31 Oct 2017 (last updated on 9 Nov 2017).

More News Channels