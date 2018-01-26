Views wanted for height safety inquiry

A newly formed all party parliamentary group (APPG) for working at height has launched an inquiry into the numbers of serious injuries and fatalities which occur because of a fall from height and falling objects.

The inquiry into height safety is seeking evidence submissions from interested stakeholders by 2nd March 2018.

The APPG for Working at Height is chaired by Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewlis and sponsored by the Prefabricated Access Suppliers’ & Manufacturers’ Association (PASMA), the Glasgow-based trade body for mobile scaffold towers.

The APPG will have two days in Parliament to consider evidence and will then develop a report to make recommendations on how the frequency of serious injuries and fatalities can be reduced.

In the year to March 2017, 18% of those who died at work did so as a result of a fall from height. Alison Thewliss said this was “a shocking statistic”.

She said: “The APPG for Working at Height has brought together concerned MPs from several parties to investigate the reasons for falls from height and ensure current regulations are sufficient for protecting workers at height in the UK.”

PASMA managing director Peter Bennett said: “I would urge all organisations engaged in working at height to submit evidence to this inquiry – and help to ensure that all of those who work at height return home safely every day.”

To submit evidence to the inquiry, please visit https://workingatheight.info/