Vinci and Hochtief win Copenhagen metro line

A joint venture of Vinci and Hochtief has won the contract to design and build a €460m underground line in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Sydhavn Metro Line (Line 4) will be 4.4km long and will include five underground stations.

The 50/50 joint venture of Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Hochtief Infrastructure has been appointed by client Metroselskabet. Hochtief will be the technical leader of the joint venture.

“Eighteen years after the delivery of the Øresund tunnel and two years after the award of the Femern tunnel, it’s our honour to continue to work for the Danish people’s daily mobility with a new line of underground metro, especially with our historical partner Hochtief,”, said Eric Chambraud, operations director Northern Europe, British Isles and Americas at Vinci Construction Grands Projets.

“We are very pleased to have this opportunity of demonstrating our tunneling expertise in Copenhagen again,” said Riku Tauriainen, executive vice president of Hochtief Infrastructure Europe West. “This contract continues our successful activities in the Danish infrastructure market. We are looking forward to working once again together with Vinci.”

The six-year project for the southern metro line calls for the construction of dual 4.4km tunnels using two earth-pressure tunnel boring machines (TBM) along with five underground stations and two crossover structures. The project also includes electrical and mechanical systems, architectural interior works and in-tunnel ventilation.

The tunnels will have an interior diameter of 4.9m and an exterior diameter of 5.5m.