Vinci in winning team for $700m New Zealand motorway

Vinci’s New Zealand subsidiary HEB Construction is part of the winning alliance for a NZ$700m (£370m) project to design and build a motorway serving Auckland.

The NCI Project Alliance team comprises HEB Construction, Fulton Hogan, Opus and Jacobs as well as the client, the New Zealand Transport Agency.

The alliance has started recruiting for more than 150 new roles including surveyors, engineers, safety advisors, machine operators, drainlayers, carpenters and general construction field staff.

The Northern Corridor Improvements (NCI) project aims to create a new connection north of Auckland between the Northern Motorway (State Highway 1) and Upper Harbour Highway (State Highway 18). It will also extend the Northern Busway to Albany and add more than 7km of new walking and cycling paths. The project is seen an important link in helping to realise the full benefits of the city’s Western Ring Route by giving users an alternative to using State Highway 1 and the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

The project will be undertaken in stages over the next four years. The first steps towards construction will include road resurfacing and the installation of moveable median barriers.