Vinci mobilises for new M20 junction

Vinci starts site work this week on a £104m Highways England job in Kent after more than a year of preparations.

Vinci was awarded the £39.1m main construction contract back in December 2016, before the scheme had planning permission.

The project is the construction of a near Junction 10a for the M20 near Ashford, to support recent and future new housing and commercial development. The plans finally secured approval in December 2017.

Contractors move on site this week to set up a site compound, ahead of main construction starting in the spring.

As previously reported, it is the French contractor’s first contract for Highways England delivered alone (not in joint venture with another company).

Vinci was chosen as the preferred supplier using the collaborative delivery framework Lot 3a as a design and build contract. It is working with consulting engineer Jacobs, from Lot 1 of the same framework.

