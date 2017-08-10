Vinci wins £69m Warrington Time Square redevelopment

Vinci Construction UK has signed a £69.2m contract with Warrington Borough Council for phase four of the council’s Bridge Street Quarter redevelopment project.

The 123-week contract includes demolition to existing buildings in Time Square and construction of a new cinema, retail and restaurant facilities, a four-storey 100,000 sq ft office block and a new permanent Market Hall.

Warrington Bridge Street Quarter Redevelopment Works (Phase 4) represents the largest and final phase of a wider master plan to regenerate the town’s Bridge Street Quarter.

Vinci is holding a Meet the Buyer event on 4th September 2017, 8am start, at The Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

To register interest email meetthebuyer@vinciconstruction.co.uk