News » Over £20m » Vinci wins £69m Warrington Time Square redevelopment » published 10 Aug 2017
Vinci wins £69m Warrington Time Square redevelopment
Vinci Construction UK has signed a £69.2m contract with Warrington Borough Council for phase four of the council’s Bridge Street Quarter redevelopment project.
The 123-week contract includes demolition to existing buildings in Time Square and construction of a new cinema, retail and restaurant facilities, a four-storey 100,000 sq ft office block and a new permanent Market Hall.
Warrington Bridge Street Quarter Redevelopment Works (Phase 4) represents the largest and final phase of a wider master plan to regenerate the town’s Bridge Street Quarter.
Vinci is holding a Meet the Buyer event on 4th September 2017, 8am start, at The Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.
To register interest email meetthebuyer@vinciconstruction.co.uk
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 10 Aug 2017 (last updated on 10 Aug 2017).