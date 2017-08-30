Vinci wins Vietnamese pipeline contract

Vinci is to carry out the design and construction of a 10km water transmission pipeline that will supply the centre of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The €60m (£55.6m) contract will be carried out by subsidiaries Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Bessac (Soletanche Bachy).

The 3.5-year project covers detailed project design, production of prefabricated reinforced concrete pipe sections with an outside diameter of 3m, installation by means of pipe jacking and the drilling of 16 shafts. The team will also construct 11 connections and five stubs for future connections to the network.

The pipeline route runs along metro Line 1, currently under construction, and under the Saigon River.

The combined experience of Vinci Construction Grands Projets in water project management and Bessac in microtunnelling has made it possible to optimise the project and offer the client an economic solution delivered on time following 3.5 years of works.

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank and programme manager Sawaco (Saigon Water Corporation).