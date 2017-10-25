Virginia awards $410m design-build contract

The transport department in the US state of Virginia has awarded the largest design-build contract in its history.

Virginia Department of Transport (VDOT) has commissioned Granite / Parsons / Corman Joint Venture to widen the I-64 highway and build a new High Rise Bridge in the City of Chesapeake under the US$409.6m (£310.9m) contract.

The new High Rise Bridge will be adjacent to the existing span in the Hampton Roads District. It will carry I-64 west traffic over the Elizabeth River. The existing High Rise Bridge will continue to operate and will carry three lanes of I-64 east traffic upon completion of the project.

The I-64 highway will be widened from four to six lanes, with a high-occupancy toll (HOT) lane added in each direction to the existing two general purpose lanes.

The project is expected to be complete in summer 2021. It is designed to accommodate a future Phase 2 project, which will expand the corridor to a total of eight lanes and replace the existing High Rise Bridge.