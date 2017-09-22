VolkerFitzpatrick wins Felixstowe docks upgrade

Hutchison Ports has appointed VolkerFitzpatrick as main contractor for the latest phase of expansion at the Port of Felixstowe.

VolkerFitzpatrick’s contract involves the design and construction of approximately 13 hectares of paved container yard directly behind berth nine.

During the 15 month programme, VolkerFitzpatrick will be working with sister company VolkerStevin to reclaim circa 3.2 hectares of seabed behind the existing finger pier. VolkerFitzpatrick’s specialist paving division will carry out the paving works using its own paving and concrete batching plant onsite.

Hutchison Ports executive director Clemence Cheng said: “Berths 8 & 9 were the first in the UK built to accommodate the latest class of ultra-large container vessels. The creation of additional container storage will allow us to optimise container handling operations between the berth and its supporting yard and further enhance the service we offer to our customers.”

Completion of the new container yard, which will comprise 10 container blocks and allow six-high stacking, is scheduled for early 2019. The yard will add 18,000 TEU (twenty foot equivalent unit) of stacking capacity to the 130,000 TEU already available at what is the UK’s largest container port.