VolkerStevin lands £43m Devonport jetty

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has awarded a £43m contract to VolkerStevin to construct a jetty at Devonport Naval Base.

The project will deliver a new jetty with fuel loading and firefighting facilities for Thanckes Oil Fuel Depot. The firefighting facilities within the depot will also be replaced.

The completed facility will service all Royal Navy fuelling requirements at Devonport.

The jetty will be constructed within a special area of conservation on the River Tamar, so the project has to comply with stringent environmental regulations.

Dredging and clearing works are due to start in January 2018 with the main piling works starting in September 2018 to avoid the annual fish migration season. The jetty is due to be in service by November 2019.

DIO project manager Bill Hughes said: “This is a key milestone in the Navy Oil Fuel Depot upgrade programme. There have been considerable environmental challenges and constraints that have been successfully navigated through the excellent efforts of the Project Team and we look forward to working in collaboration with VolkerStevin to ensure the successful delivery of this operationally critical project.”

The Thanckes Jetty is the first in a number of projects to modernise oil fuel depots in Devonport and Portsmouth to service the fuelling of the Naval Fleet in both ports.