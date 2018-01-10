VolkerWessels and Trimble forge BIM partnership

VolkerWessels has announced plans to use Trimble technology to improve the management and predictability of its projects.

The strategic relationship will standardise VolkerWessels’ projects on a set of Trimble construction technologies. The collaboration is designed to advance innovations in building information management (BIM) technology and improve the management and predictability of building construction and real estate projects.

As part of the collaboration, Trimble will closely work with VolkerWessels’ stakeholders to gather real-world feedback for continued innovation in BIM-centric construction. In addition to the purchase of Trimble construction technologies, the collaboration also includes professional and integration services performed by Trimble and Construsoft, a Trimble integrator based in the Netherlands.

“Trimble excels at providing putting construction data to work,” said Marinus den Harder, director of construction and real estate development at VolkerWessels. “Trimble’s data-centric approach to BIM provides us with analytics and business intelligence that we can use to extend our competitive advantage.”

“Our close collaboration with VolkerWessels enables both companies to innovate while driving greater value in the design, build and operate phases of construction,” said Roz Buick, vice president at Trimble. “We greatly value this key customer relationship enabling us both to seek insights for buildings, infrastructure and real estate asset industries.”