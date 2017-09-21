Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Volvo package for LPM » published 21 Sep 2017

Volvo package for LPM

LPM Plant Hire & Sales, based in Boughton, Nottinghamshire, has bought for seven new Volvo excavators.

One of LPM's new machines Above: One of LPM's new machines

LPM’s package includes five reduced-swing ECR145E crawler excavators – one complete with optional dozer blade – and two larger 22-tonne EC220E excavators.

LMT has run Volvo mini excavators before but these are its first larger, general-purpose Volvo excavators.

“We’ve been particularly impressed with the build quality, performance and stability of the initial ECR145E we’ve just taken delivery of and it’s certainly lived up to our expectations,” said LPM director Colin Clark. “Already we’re getting good customer feedback endorsing the brand and reputation of the Volvo product and we are expecting much of the same with the remaining 145s and EC220s,” he added.

LPM Plant Hire & Sales has taken just nine years from starting out as a ‘one-man band’ dealing in lawn mowers to become one of Nottinghamshire’s largest independent plant hire companies.

Its fleet today consists of some 100 site dumpers, 85 micro and mini excavators, 25 telehandlers and 40 larger general purpose excavators, which are now joined by this latest batch of seven Volvo excavators.

 

 

 

 

MPU

Further Images

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 21 Sep 2017 (last updated on 21 Sep 2017).

More News Channels