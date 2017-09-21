Volvo package for LPM

LPM Plant Hire & Sales, based in Boughton, Nottinghamshire, has bought for seven new Volvo excavators.

LPM’s package includes five reduced-swing ECR145E crawler excavators – one complete with optional dozer blade – and two larger 22-tonne EC220E excavators.

LMT has run Volvo mini excavators before but these are its first larger, general-purpose Volvo excavators.

“We’ve been particularly impressed with the build quality, performance and stability of the initial ECR145E we’ve just taken delivery of and it’s certainly lived up to our expectations,” said LPM director Colin Clark. “Already we’re getting good customer feedback endorsing the brand and reputation of the Volvo product and we are expecting much of the same with the remaining 145s and EC220s,” he added.

LPM Plant Hire & Sales has taken just nine years from starting out as a ‘one-man band’ dealing in lawn mowers to become one of Nottinghamshire’s largest independent plant hire companies.

Its fleet today consists of some 100 site dumpers, 85 micro and mini excavators, 25 telehandlers and 40 larger general purpose excavators, which are now joined by this latest batch of seven Volvo excavators.

