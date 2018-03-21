Walsall development for Stepnell

Cordwell Property Group has chosen Stepnell as main contractor for a £7.8m mixed-use scheme in Walsall town centre.

The Wisemore Central regeneration project will bring a Travelodge Hotel, a McDonalds burger outlet and a further 15,000 sq ft of leisure and retail premises to the town.

Stepnell regional director John Rawlinson said: “This important scheme will make a significant contribution to further regeneration in Walsall, and also enables Stepnell to provide community benefits including local job, training and apprenticeship opportunities and work for local suppliers.”

Also working on the project are Corstorphine & Wright as architect, Nolan Associates as engineer, RPS as quantity surveyor, Rose Project Services as project manager and Wright Silverwood as agent.

Work on site is expected to start in April, with the scheme due to be completed at the end of the year.