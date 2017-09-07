Walsh moves to cabbed dumpers

Uxbridge-based M Walsh Plant Hire has taken delivery of six Wacker Neuson forward-tipping dumper trucks with enclosed cabs.

The order comprised four Wacker Neuson DW60 6-tonne cabbed dumpers and two Wacker Neuson DW90 9-tonne cabbed dumpers.

All six machines were retrofitted by dealer TJC Sales to customer requirements, with a reversing camera, seat belt beacons and a six-point Auto Lube system.

Traditional open cab site dumpers are moving out of favour in UK construction following eight separate fatal incidents in the past 14 months. The Construction Plant-hire Association and the Civil Engineering Contractors Association are producing new guidance on the safe use of front tipping dumpers, together with an industry-approved product benchmark setting out a requirement for enclosed cabs on six- and nine-tonners.

BAM Nuttall, among others, now prohibits driving dumpers onto spoil heaps, as it is a common cause of overturns.

