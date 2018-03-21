Warwick Uni hands Kier £57m halls scheme

The University of Warwick has appointed Kier for a £57m redevelopment of its Cryfield student village.

The project will provide 828 new student bedrooms in a mixture of townhouses and cluster blocks, as well as a new ‘village hall’ building with offices, a laundrette, a post room and student meeting areas.

This is the second accommodation scheme that Kier is working on for the university, taking the total number of rooms to more than 1,000.

The new halls of residence development has been designed as a mini village on campus, with townhouse apartments and studios surrounding a central hub building.

The existing five accommodation blocks of the Redfern halls of residences will be demolished to make way for the 12 buildings that make up the village.

Enabling works have begun and the first students are due to move in during summer 2019, with overall completion by Christmas 2020.

Kier Construction Central managing director Mark Pausey said: “The demand for student accommodation across the UK has been increasing 17% year on year and this latest scheme builds on our excellent track record in the higher education sector including projects with the University of Northampton and University of Lincoln.”

Kier is currently building more than £100m of facilities for universities across the UK, including the University of Cambridge, University College Birmingham, University of Edinburgh and University of Wales Trinity Saint David.