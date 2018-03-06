Waterman advises on high-tech Australian complex

Construction is set to start shortly on an apartment complex described as "the most high-tech residential building in Australia".

Waterman has been appointed to provide building services and sustainability consultancy for the 14-storey Muse complex in Melbourne. Construction of is set to begin this year of the project, which will see the installation of facial, fingerprint and number plate recognition technology amongst its security measures for future residents.

The high-tech residential building, by Devitt Property Group, will be crowned with a penthouse worth AU$40m. It will include 35 to 45 apartments with 6-star amenities, ranging from 200m2 to more than 1,000m2.

Residents will not require keys or smart cards to access their homes, instead they will be able to access all the building’s facilities and control their homes remotely through an app. The high-tech features include customisable home automation systems, which will call lifts when residents enter the building. Residents can turn on heating and cooling systems, control lighting, lower blinds and put the kettle on. A 24-hour concierge will monitor a CCTV system using facial recognition and ‘intruder detection systems’.

Occupants will have access to a 20m lap pool, relaxation pool and spa, gym with sauna and steam rooms and a residents’ club lounge with meeting rooms. Convenience features will also include commercial refrigeration in the lobby to take deliveries of wine, meat, fish and groceries until residents arrive home.

Brian Mason, Waterman’s building services and sustainability director, said: “The level of technology being developed for The Muse is unprecedented. Residents will be able to tailor the level of integration of the interface technology within their residence to their individual needs, with the option of the entire household being automated. It almost gives you a full-time butler. In addition, every resident will have their own electric car charging, so we’re complementing our technology with environmental initiatives, tying the two together.”

Project completion is anticipated in late 2020.