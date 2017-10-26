Wates breaks ground in Leeds

Wates has broken ground on its £92m project in Leeds to build new government offices.

The 378,000 sq ft scheme at 7&8 Wellington Place in Leeds will be the government’s new regional Yorkshire hub, providing offices for more than 6,000 civil servants from HM Revenue & Customs, NHS Digital and other departments.

A ground breaking ceremony was held by the developer MEPC this week to mark the beginning of the construction phase following two months of site preparation.

Completion is expected before the end of 2019.

Wates Construction regional director Paul Dodsworth said that MEPC’s Wellington Place project was transforming Leeds. “It has been an honour to be involved in the construction of 3, 5, 6 and 10 Wellington Place, and it is very rewarding to see the latest stage of our collaboration with MEPC start on site,” he said.

Number 3 Wellington Place is due to complete in December 2017. Situated on the junction of Wellington Street and Northern Street, the building will create the principal northeast gateway into Wellington Place and form part of the 290,000 sq ft of recently constructed existing office and retail space at Wellington Place.