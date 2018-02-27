Wates lands Derby civic refurb job

Derby City Council has handed Wates Construction a £5m contract for the first phase of a three-year project to refurbish its Market Hall building.

The first phase of the project is to renovate the Victorian building’s glazed panelling, copper roof and stonework.

Erection of scaffolding will allow traders to operate as normal during the restoration works. This will start in the spring and take until autumn to complete, to be followed by building surveys that will inform the extent of the work required.

Pick Everard has been appointed as technical project manager.

Derby City Council deputy leader Martin Rawson, the councillor responsible for regeneration and the economy in the city, said: “We have pledged to redevelop the Market Hall into a modern, vibrant and bustling destination. The appointment of these contractors is the start of a three-year project to transform the building and its offer to attract a wider cross-section of people and drive a stronger footfall in the city centre.”

Wates Construction regional director John Carlin said: “The Market Hall is the crown jewel of Derby’s independent retail sector and is rightly a source of pride for local people. It is, therefore, a privilege for Wates to help secure the building’s future by carrying out this refurbishment. Throughout the project, we are committed to it being business as usual for traders and shoppers, and to ensure that none of the building’s historic charm is lost as part of the transformation process.”