Wates looks to Ulster expansion

Wates is looking to expand its operations into Northern Ireland and is on the hunt for subcontractors.

Its social housing maintenance arm, Wates Living Space, is holding a Meet The Buyer event in Belfast on Tuesday 10th October 2017.

The event is open to small and medium sized businesses across a wide range of trades, including scaffolding, pitched roofing, felt roofing, gas, heating and plumbing, external doors, UPVC windows, asbestos removal, electrical, plastering, painting and decorating, soft flooring, ceramic tiling and multi-trade kitchen and bathroom refurbishment.

“Our vision is ultimately to engage a supply chain that will offer our clients the very best service, however by mobilising local businesses we will also ensure that our work in the region brings extensive opportunities for local employment and training,” said David Morgan, managing director of Wates Living Space. “With our extensive presence in England and Wales already established and our dedication to improving communities, we are confident that along with the right local businesses and social enterprises as supply chain partners, we can make a real positive socioeconomic impact in Northern Ireland.”

