Wates recruits interim finance chief

Wates Group has recruited Rod Holdsworth to be interim chief financial officer while David Allen stands in as chief executive.

David Allen has stepped up to be acting chief executive of Wates following the departure of Andrew Davies on 10th November. Mr Davies is joining Carillion as chief executive next April. [See our previous report here.]

Rod Holdsworth is stepping in to take over the finance role from Mr Allen in the interim. His most recent executive position was as group finance director of facilities management firm OCS and knows the construction business well. He began his career as a civil engineer before training as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse. During his career he has been group financial controller at civil engineering contractor Alfred McAlpine, finance director at consulting engineer Whitby Bird and then finance director of Morrison, part of Anglian Water Group.