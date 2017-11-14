News » UK » Wates recruits interim finance chief » published 14 Nov 2017
Wates recruits interim finance chief
Wates Group has recruited Rod Holdsworth to be interim chief financial officer while David Allen stands in as chief executive.
David Allen has stepped up to be acting chief executive of Wates following the departure of Andrew Davies on 10th November. Mr Davies is joining Carillion as chief executive next April. [See our previous report here.]
Rod Holdsworth is stepping in to take over the finance role from Mr Allen in the interim. His most recent executive position was as group finance director of facilities management firm OCS and knows the construction business well. He began his career as a civil engineer before training as a chartered accountant with Price Waterhouse. During his career he has been group financial controller at civil engineering contractor Alfred McAlpine, finance director at consulting engineer Whitby Bird and then finance director of Morrison, part of Anglian Water Group.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 Nov 2017 (last updated on 14 Nov 2017).