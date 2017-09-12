News » Over £20m » Wates to build Leeds tax HQ » published 12 Sep 2017
Wates to build Leeds tax HQ
Wates Construction has been awarded the contract to build the next two buildings at MEPC’s Wellington Place development in Leeds.
Wates has been appointed to start work on 7&8 Wellington Place, which will see the contractor deliver 378,000 sq ft of Grade A office space to be occupied by 6,000 civil servants, including from HM Revenue & Customs and NHS Digital.
Development of buildings 7&8, scheduled for completion in 2020, is the next step in MEPC’s masterplan to meet increasing demand for more office space in the city centre, with five of its buildings completed and occupied by a number of businesses.
Wates itself has already completed buildings 10, 5 and 6 Wellington Place and is currently building 3 Wellington Place.
Contract value for 7&8 has been put at £92m.
This article was published on 12 Sep 2017 (last updated on 26 Oct 2017).