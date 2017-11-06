Wates to build York retirement scheme

Wates Residential has been appointed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) to build a £24m extra care village development in York.

The retirement complex, to be known as New Lodge, will be in the garden village of New Earswick near York.

Work is scheduled to start on site this month and will see the construction of a new extra care village consisting of 149 units, comprising one-bed apartments and two-bed apartments and care suites.

Red Lodge, an existing care facility, will be demolished and the multi-use games area that currently sits within the site will be relocated.

The project is due to complete in 2021.

JRHT manages approximately 2,500 homes in Yorkshire and the northeast, half of which are in New Earswick.