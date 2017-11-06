News » Over £20m » Wates to build York retirement scheme » published 6 Nov 2017
Wates to build York retirement scheme
Wates Residential has been appointed by the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust (JRHT) to build a £24m extra care village development in York.
The retirement complex, to be known as New Lodge, will be in the garden village of New Earswick near York.
Work is scheduled to start on site this month and will see the construction of a new extra care village consisting of 149 units, comprising one-bed apartments and two-bed apartments and care suites.
Red Lodge, an existing care facility, will be demolished and the multi-use games area that currently sits within the site will be relocated.
The project is due to complete in 2021.
JRHT manages approximately 2,500 homes in Yorkshire and the northeast, half of which are in New Earswick.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 6 Nov 2017 (last updated on 6 Nov 2017).