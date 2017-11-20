Wates wins second tower at The Bank

Wates Construction has signed a £31.6m contract to build Regal (West Point) Ltd’s second residential building at The Bank development in Birmingham city centre.

The building, on Broad Street, will become one of the city’s tallest buildings, standing nine storeys higher than the neighbouring building that Wates is also building.

Work on the new 30-storey building has now begun on site and is expected to complete in autumn 2019. It will have 205 apartments, plus shops at street level.

Like the 21-storey building next door, which recently topped out, the new 16,055 sq m addition at The Bank is designed by Glancy Nicholls Architects.

“When complete, the two buildings of The Bank will be a benchmark for urban residential schemes in Birmingham,” said Wates Construction Midlands director John Carlin. “This is an incredibly exciting time for the city, with HSBC’s relocation of its UK headquarters to 1 Centenary Square, HS2 set to revolutionise the region’s transport offering and it being selected as the preferred British bidder for the Commonwealth Games in 2022.”