Wates wins trio of school jobs

Wates is set to start work on three school construction projects in northwest England next year, with a combined contract value of nearly £21m.

Wates Construction has been awarded a £10.1m contract by the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to construct a new school building at Maghull High School in Liverpool.

Construction is expected to start in January 2018 with the scheme replacing facilities that are no longer fit for use. The project is expected to be completed in spring 2019, at which point the existing building will be pulled down.

The building is the first of three proposed schemes that Wates will deliver across the northwest, with a £7m project at Hartford High School in Northwich and a £3.8m project for Upton Heath Primary to follow in June next year. The buildings have been designed by Sheppard Robson.