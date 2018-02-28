Welsh government appoints consultants for school building programme

Gleeds, is to lead a team comprising consulting engineer Cundall and design practice Scott Brownrigg as technical advisors for a programme of school building works in Wales.

The programme represents a second wave of investment in Wales’ 21st Century Schools build initiative, starting from April 2019.

The works will be funded by capital and a new form of public private partnership called the Mutual Investment Model (MIM), designed to finance education projects in Wales.

The consortium of Gleeds, Cundall and Scott Brownrigg is to provide technical advisory services in two phases for MIM projects, with phase one predominantly focused on supporting the government as it defines and develops the programme’s remit.

Phase two will then comprise the roll-out and delivery of schemes across the country from April 2019, including the production of standard documentation such as specifications, bid documents, and business case support materials for tranches of projects.

Projects funded under the first wave, Band A, are set to conclude in April 2019, with £1.4bn having been invested over the preceding five years.

Simon Price, the Gleeds director heading up the project, said: “The 21st Century Schools and Education plan is part of a long-term, strategic objective to create better learning environments for students, as well as generating more local apprenticeships countrywide. Essentially it seeks to provide a more skilled workforce that will in turn support regional economies and I am delighted to be leading this talented team as we get the second wave of projects under way.”