News » Plant » Welsh hire firm adds 20 Kubotas » published 7 Mar 2018
Welsh hire firm adds 20 Kubotas
AH Plant Hire has added 20 Kubota excavators to its fleet to meet customer demand.
The Welsh hire firm has bought a mix of U10-3, U17-3, KX080-4 and KX057-4 Kubota micro, mini and midi models. The machines were supplied by North Wales dealer Major Owen.
AH Plant Hire director Andrew Heaton said: “With a growing customer base and an increasing number of projects in the region, we needed energy-efficient machines that would perform for many years to come. Offering an excellent return on investment, Kubotas also maintain a fantastic residual value and they’re easily serviceable, so the decision was a no-brainer.”
