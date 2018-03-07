Welsh hire firm adds 20 Kubotas

AH Plant Hire has added 20 Kubota excavators to its fleet to meet customer demand.

The Welsh hire firm has bought a mix of U10-3, U17-3, KX080-4 and KX057-4 Kubota micro, mini and midi models. The machines were supplied by North Wales dealer Major Owen.

AH Plant Hire director Andrew Heaton said: “With a growing customer base and an increasing number of projects in the region, we needed energy-efficient machines that would perform for many years to come. Offering an excellent return on investment, Kubotas also maintain a fantastic residual value and they’re easily serviceable, so the decision was a no-brainer.”