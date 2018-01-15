Wembley debut for Raimondi luffer

Henry Construction has put up the first of a new model of luffing job tower crane on a development in north London.

The Raimondi LR213 luffing crane was erected in Wembley for Henry Construction by dealer Bennetts Cranes.

The LR213, the first in England, was erected with 83 metres of freestanding tower and a 44.5 metre jib over a period of two days. Bennetts is continuing to provide technical support and maintenance for the crane, said, Bennetts founder and managing director Edward Seager.

“We have worked closely with Henry Construction (HCPL) for a number of years, having supplied numerous cranes to them on a variety of different jobsites. We currently have 22 cranes erected in and around London on HCPL sites with new sites due to start early in the new year continuing throughout 2018,” Mr Seager added.

The Wembley project is a mixed-use development by HUB that includes 239 apartments, retail space with commercial use, and a community centre. It includes a 21-storey and a 26-storey block, which will be the tallest towers in Wembley.

The LR213 is scheduled to be operational on site for approximately two years. It will lift falsework/formwork, concrete skips, rubbish skips, and boat skips. During the later parts of the construction program, the crane will be put to work lifting bricks, blocks, plasterboard and other site materials as required.

Its out-of-service radius of 17.6 metres ensures it does not encroach on any neighbouring properties. Edward Seager said: “We are encountering this issue more often, especially in and around London. The ability to park at 17.6 metres when out of service and freestand to the height of 83 metres made the LR213 the perfect choice for the job. It avoids oversailing with the neighbours, and avoids having to tie into the building thereby preventing any complications for our client.”

