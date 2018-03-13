Whitemountain wins Bridgwater road scheme

Whitemountain Quarries has signed a £15m contract to build an access road in Bridgwater for Somerset County Council.

The Colley Lane southern access road will improve access to the Colley Lane Industrial Estate, enabling drivers from the south to avoid the busy Taunton Road.

Construction of the 950-metre long access road includes two new bridges – one an in-situ concrete arch structure over the Bridgwater & Taunton Canal and the second a 52-metre single-span steel composite bridge over the tidal River Parrett.

The route of the new link road crosses the site of a former brick works, where the clay extraction pit has been filled with cellophane waste. The approach embankment to the new bridge over the Bridgwater & Taunton Canal will be constructed over this.

The estimated contract value published in the contract notice last year was £20m but the price agreed with Belfast-based Whitemountain Quarries – one of seven bidders for the job – is £15m.