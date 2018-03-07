News » UK » Who knew Carillion owned hotels? » published 7 Mar 2018
Who knew Carillion owned hotels?
While it was well known that Carillion had spread its wings from construction and civil engineering to catering and janitorial services, it was perhaps less widely known that it was also in the hotel business.
However, Starboard Hotels has announced that it has just purchased four Ibis Styles hotels from Carillion.
The properties were brought to market by Knight Frank more than a year ago for offers in excess of £30m. It is unlikely that Starboard paid that much, given that it was a distress sale. The deal price is undisclosed.
The properties are the Ibis Styles NEC Birmingham (166 bedrooms), the Ibis Styles Haydock (102 bedrooms), the Ibis Styles Barnsley (117 bedrooms) and the Ibis Styles Crewe (112 bedrooms).
