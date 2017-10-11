Willmott Dixon follows Wates into Northern Ireland

Fortem, Willmott Dixon’s housing repair and maintenance division, is looking for subcontractors in Northern Ireland.

Fortem is holding a Meet the Buyer event in Belfast on 19th and 20th October to develop its subcontractor base in Northern Ireland.

“The event in Belfast is designed for us to meet and develop relationships with SME subcontractors and discuss opportunities for work directly with them,” said Fortem supply chain manager Martin Stewart.

“We are particularly interested in meeting subcontractors working in the following trades: kitchen and bathroom fitting, electrical, roofing, scaffolding, plumbing and heating, plastering, and windows and door fitting.”

Willmott Dixon was selected in April 2017 as lead contractor in Northern Ireland for Scape’s national construction framework (for projects valued £2m to £20m), despite having no office or track record there.

Wates has also had to organise its Northern Ireland presence, having been chosen as Scape’s lead contractor for the whole of the UK for projects between £10m and £50m. It held a Meet the Buyer event in Belfast yesterday (10th October).

The Fortem event will take place from 10am to 5pm on Thursday 19th and from 9am to 4pm on Friday 20th October at Premier Business Centre, 20 Adelaide Street, Belfast.

