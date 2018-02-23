Willmott Dixon gets go-ahead for Colston Hall phase two

Willmott Dixon has won a £49m contract for the second phase transformation of Bristol’s Colston Hall.

Grade II listed Colston Hall opened as a concert venue in 1867. The first phase of its renewal saw Willmott Dixon construct a £20m foyer space in 2009. Now the same contractor will update the remainder of Colston Hall in one of the biggest schemes to be procured under the Southern Construction Framework.

The scope includes remodelling the Main Hall to increase standing capacity by 15%, transforming The Lantern facility area within the Hall into a flexible performance venue and opening up the extensive cellars for the first time in 150 years to create new performance space and an education suite. Project architect is Levitt Bernstein.

Work begins in June 2018 and is scheduled to complete in 2020. During this period, concerts and events will continue in the building’s foyer, which will remain open throughout the work.

Other heritage refurbishment projects on the books of Willmott Dixon at the moment include the east wing of Alexandra Palace and the Old Admiralty Building, both in London.

Willmott Dixon deputy managing director John Boughton, based in the company’s Bristol office, said: “We were incredibly proud to have constructed Colston Hall’s new foyer nearly 10 years ago so are excited to be back delivering this amazing transformation that will make it one of the UK’s best venues for entertainment.”

Colston Hall is owned by Bristol City Council and run by Bristol Music Trust, whose chief executive Louise Mitchell said: “The Hall hasn’t been updated since the 1950s, so it’s long overdue a transformational refurbishment that will give Bristol and the southwest a world class venue to be proud of.”

