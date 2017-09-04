Willmott Dixon on track to hit carbon reduction targets

Willmott Dixon group chief executive Rick Willmott has called on the construction industry to do more to reduce its carbon emissions.

Rick Willmott is attempting to show industry leadership by promoting green policies within his own company. Since 2010 Willmott Dixon has reduced its carbon emissions by 40%, company, including a 13% reduction in 2016

The long term target it has been working towards is a 50% reduction of 2010 emissions by 2020, and it seems on course to achieve it.

Willmott Dixon’s carbon performance is verified externally by Bureau Veritas. It has also just been recertified to the Carbon Trust Standard (achieving the highest score in the sector), and remains a pioneer of the Carbon Trust’s Supply Chain Standard – the world’s first accreditation for companies managing emissions in their supply chain.

Since 2012, Willmott Dixon has calculated its unavoidable emissions and offset them by purchasing credits in projects which are reducing carbon emissions by an equivalent amount. This means the company is certified as carbon neutral.

Rick Willmott said: “Climate change will have a profound impact on the way of life for future generations, with implications for health, food production and access to resources if we don’t curb now the effect of excessive carbon emissions into our atmosphere and the consequence that has for global warming. Any company committed to leaving a lasting legacy in the built environment must view carbon management as a key focus area.

“With around half of the UK’s carbon emissions coming from the construction and operation of buildings, we must strive to find less carbon-intensive ways to operate as an industry. And this includes getting better at building energy efficient buildings, which will stand up to the more extreme temperatures we can expect in the coming decades.”