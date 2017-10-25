Willmott Dixon picked for Nottingham retirement village

Willmott Dixon has won an £11m contract from Nottingham City Homes and Nottingham City Council to build a retirement village in Sherwood.

The Winwood Heights project will see Willmott Dixon create 224 homes for Nottingham old folks by modernising two 15-storey tower blocks and building a new extra care facility with 44 apartments. The tower blocks getting the makeover are Winchester Court and Woodthorpe Court on Chestnut Walk.

The work to create Winwood Heights is being carried out as part of Nottingham City Homes and Nottingham City Council’s Building a Better Nottingham programme.

It follows Willmott Dixon delivery of 45 new homes at Trent Basin for Blueprint and Nottingham City Council, a retirement complex in St Ann's for Asra Housing Group, plus BioCity's new Discovery Building – all in Nottingham.

Nottingham City Homes chief executive Nick Murphy said: “We are improving the look and feel of our estates, as well as building energy efficient, sustainable homes, which can dramatically reduce fuel bills for our residents. The transformation of the tower blocks in Sherwood will offer huge benefits to our existing tenants and to many more older residents in the future, thanks to the construction of the extra care apartments and facilities.”