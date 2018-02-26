Willmott Dixon to build Royal Free research institute

Willmott Dixon starts work within the next couple of weeks on construction of a new research facility next to the Royal Free Hospital in north London.

The new building, to be called The Pears Building, has been designed by Hopkins Architects. On completion in 2020 it will be home to the UCL Institute for Immunity & Transplantation, which works on new treatments and therapies for conditions ranging from cancer to diabetes.

Construction has been made possible through the largest ever fundraising effort by the Royal Free Charity, including a substantial donation from the Pears Foundation.

Chris Burghes, chief executive of the Royal Free Charity, the project client, said: “We have worked extremely hard to raise the funds for this vitally important research centre. Now we’ve reached this momentous point and construction work can begin. In about 129 weeks we will have the most amazing building for the benefit of patients. It will be a fantastic facility that will make us all proud.”

Chris Tredget, managing director for Willmott Dixon in North London, said: “This is an exciting moment for us. The Pears Building will revolutionise the ability to treat serious medical conditions like cancer and help reduce the amount of time it takes for new medicines to be available for people to use. We are proud to be using our skills for building world-class science and medical facilities to deliver this hugely important clinical research centre.”