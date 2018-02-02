Willmott Dixon wins £80m Rochdale retail regeneration

Willmott Dixon has been selected for the construction of the £80m Rochdale Riverside scheme, revamping town centre shopping.

The development by Genr8 and Kajima in partnership with Rochdale Borough Council includes a pedestrian precinct with 200,000 square feet of retail and leisure space, including a six-screen cinema above the shops. The scheme has been designed by architect TP Bennett.

Mike Smith, partner at Genr8 Developments, said: “We are very pleased to announce Willmott Dixon as lead contractor and look forward to seeing work commence on site later this month. The scheme is now over 60% let and with works commencing on-site we expect to be able to announce further lettings soon.”

Willmott Dixon is planning to subcontract more than £20m-worth of work to companies with a base in the Greater Manchester area and will hold a ‘meet the buyer’ event to promote opportunities.

The client expects the development to be completed by summer 2020.

In recent years Willmott Dixon has built similar town and city centre developments in Beverley, Keynsham, Cardiff, Lincoln, Romford, Woolwich and Redcar.

Further Images