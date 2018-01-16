Willmott Dixon wins second Kent Uni project

Willmott Dixon has won a £13.4m contract to build a new School of Economics building for the University of Kent.

The contract award marks a return to the Canterbury campus for Willmott Dixon after completing the university’s Sibson Building in 2016.

The upcoming three-storey building will allow the University of Kent to consolidate its the School of Economics under one roof, with improved facilities.

Construction starts this month and it is planned that the building will be finished by September 2019. The new Economics Building will be built in the northwestern part of the campus, where the recently demolished Kent Research & Development Centre (KRDC) used to stand. It will complete the circle of buildings that include Sibson and the old KBS Building.

The recently completed Sibson Building houses Kent Business School and the School of Mathematics, Statistics & Actuarial Science. With the new School of Economics alongside, this part of the campus will be home to financial and business subjects.