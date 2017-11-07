News » UK » Wimpenny to succeed Cash at BAM » published 7 Nov 2017
Wimpenny to succeed Cash at BAM
James Wimpenny will take over as chief executive of BAM Construct UK on 1st January 2018 on the retirement of Graham Cash.
Graham Cash retires as chief executive of BAM Construct UK at the end of 2017 after 31 years with the company.
His successor, James Wimpenny, has already been with the company even longer – 32 years. He was regional director of the northeast division of BAM Construction from 2006 to 2015 when he was appointed an executive director of BAM Construct UK.
From 1st January 2018, the board of BAM Construct UK Ltd will be: James Wimpenny, chief executive; Douglas Keillor, executive director; Neil McGruer, finance director; and Andrea Singh, director of human resources.
