Cardiff expansion for Willmott Dixon

With ambitions to grow its presence in South Wales, Willmott Dixon has moved to bigger offices at Celtic Gateway Business Park in Cardiff Bay.

Having seen its local turnover double since 2009 to £165m a year, and heading for £200m in 2018, Willmott Dixon aims to be a key player in Cardiff.

The company has taken 7,769 sq ft of third-floor office space at Celtic Gateway Business Park, providing desk space for 200 employees in support of site teams working across South Wales.

The contractor’s track record in the area includes the Royal Welsh College of Music, Cardiff & Vale College, One Central Square and the new Computational Foundry at Swansea University.

It is also behind the £25m Eastern High Sschool for the City of Cardiff Council, built on land formerly used by Cardiff & Vale College's Trowbridge campus.

Neal Stephens, managing director for Willmott Dixon in Cardiff said: “We are proud that our work provides significant benefits to the South Wales economy in terms of sustaining jobs and working with local companies. Locating to the Celtic Gateway Business Park is an exciting new chapter for us that supports our expansion and we will ensure as we continue to grow that other local companies in South Wales also prosper as a direct result.”