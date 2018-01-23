Wokingham highways deal worth £124m to Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty has been selected by Wokingham Borough Council for its £124m major highways programme.

The four-year package of works will include the planning, design and construction of nine road schemes in Wokingham, as well as four access roads to new housing developments. Works are due to start this month.

The contract was awarded through Scape Group’s national civil engineering and infrastructure framework. Balfour Beatty is the sole contractor on the framework.

The contractor has already been working for Wokingham Borough Council under the framework since October 2015 on an early engagement basis to help develop the schemes and control.

Dean Banks, chief executive of Balfour Beatty UK Construction Services, said: “We have a wealth of experience in delivering significant highways schemes across the UK and this contract award is yet another testament not only to our in-house engineering capabilities, but to our clients’ confidence in our ability to deliver.”