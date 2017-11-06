News » International » Work begins on final section of $1bn Western Australian link » published 6 Nov 2017
Work begins on final section of $1bn Western Australian link
CPB Contractors has begun construction of the third and final section of the NorthLink Western Australia project.
The work is for the northern stretch between Ellenbrook and Muchea of the overall AU$1.02bn (£596m) scheme. CPB had been awarded its AU$175m contract in late January; a joint venture between Laing O’Rourke and BGC Contracting landed the AU$417m central section earlier that month (links open in new tabs).
Federal minister for urban infrastructure Paul Fletcher said the project would support more than 7,000 direct and indirect jobs. “NorthLink WA Northern Section is the final piece in this vital $1 billion project to improve safety and ease congestion on local roads, while shifting 80 per cent of heavy vehicles from Great Northern Highway onto the new route,” he said.
Federal member for Pearce Christian Porter said that, together with the southern and central sections, NorthLink WA Northern Section delivers a four-six lane national highway that will support both current and predicted traffic.
“Travelling from Kewdale to Muchea, NorthLink WA will potentially avoid up to 16 sets of traffic lights, two railway crossings, and 21 speed limit changes, while separate cycling and pedestrian paths will provide safer and better connections between local communities,” he said.
The work by CPB Contractors is due for completion by mid-2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 6 Nov 2017 (last updated on 6 Nov 2017).