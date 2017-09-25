Work starts on Belfast tax office

Construction work has started in Chichester Street, Belfast, on a new regional hub for HM Revenue & Customs.

Erskine House is to be an eight storey office building providing 104,220 sq ft of space, including ground floor retail units.

Orby Investment Ltd and Todd Architects secured planning application in February 2017.

McCusker Demolition demolished the previous building at 34-36 Chichester Street in July 2017.

Leading the work for HMRC is Turner & Townsend, whose senior project manager Kevin McNaull said: “The development of Erskine House will be a fantastic working environment for employees, a positive addition to Belfast City Centre and one we are proud to be supporting HMRC with. We are working in partnership with HMRC locally, and across the UK, to ensure that the regional centres meet the objectives of a modern tax authority and are delivered on programme while demonstrating value for money.”

HMRC’s 58,000 employees are currently spread across 170 offices around the country. As part of an efficiency drive, they are being brought together into 13 large regional offices.

HMRC has signed an agreement to lease Erskine House for 25 years. Approximately 1,600 employees are expected to move into the new office from late 2019.