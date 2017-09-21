News » Up To £20m » Work starts on Bracknell housing development » published 21 Sep 2017
Work starts on Bracknell housing development
Social housing provider Stonewater has started demolition work this week at a development close to Bracknell town centre.
An empty three-storey office building opposite Bracknell & Wokingham College in Larges Lane, Edenfield, is to be demolished and transformed into 48 affordable homes, in a mix of flats and townhouses. The scheme is due for completion in November 2018.
Stonewater is working with Bracknell Forest Council and local contractor PMC Construction on the conversion scheme.
