Work starts on Bracknell housing development

Social housing provider Stonewater has started demolition work this week at a development close to Bracknell town centre.

An empty three-storey office building opposite Bracknell & Wokingham College in Larges Lane, Edenfield, is to be demolished and transformed into 48 affordable homes, in a mix of flats and townhouses. The scheme is due for completion in November 2018.

Stonewater is working with Bracknell Forest Council and local contractor PMC Construction on the conversion scheme.