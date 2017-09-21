Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Work starts on Bracknell housing development » published 21 Sep 2017

Work starts on Bracknell housing development

Social housing provider Stonewater has started demolition work this week at a development close to Bracknell town centre.

Celebrating start of works Above: Celebrating start of works

An empty three-storey office building opposite Bracknell & Wokingham College in Larges Lane, Edenfield, is to be demolished and transformed into 48 affordable homes, in a mix of flats and townhouses. The scheme is due for completion in November 2018.

Stonewater is working with Bracknell Forest Council and local contractor PMC Construction on the conversion scheme.

 

 

This article was published on 21 Sep 2017 (last updated on 21 Sep 2017).

